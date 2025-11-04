Back to overview

PGE’s Baltica 1 Offshore Wind Project Ready for 2025 Polish Auction

November 4, 2025, by Adnan Memija

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE) has obtained environmental approval for its 900 MW Baltica 1 offshore wind project, clearing the way for its participation in Poland’s upcoming offshore wind auction on 17 December 2025.

The approval was issued by the Regional Directorate for Environmental Protection in Gdańsk.

“This is a clear signal to the market that the development of offshore wind energy in Poland is gaining momentum, and domestic companies have a real opportunity to actively participate in this process. Baltica 1, with a capacity of 0.9 GW, is another project in which we want to engage Polish suppliers and jointly build a strong Polish value chain,” said Dariusz Marzec, President of the Management Board of PGE.

PGE Baltica, the company responsible for the implementation of PGE Group’s offshore wind projects, conducted comprehensive environmental studies prior to issuing the environmental permit.

The research work and preparation of the report were carried out by a consortium of Polish contractors, Gdynia Maritime University and MEWO.

With a capacity of approximately 900 MW, Baltica 1 is one of three projects currently under implementation by the PGE Group in the Polish Baltic Sea.

The wind farm is situated some 80 kilometres from the coastline, roughly off the town of Łeba in the Pomeranian voivodeship.

The project already has a location permit and a connection agreement. Baltica 1 is planned to be commissioned by the end of 2032 if it secures a Contract for Difference (CfD) in this year’s Polish offshore wind auction.

