PGE, Ørsted Award Another Steel Structure Contract for Baltica 2 Project

Business & Finance
May 28, 2025, by Adnan Memija

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE) and Ørsted have signed a contract with Grupa Przemysłowa Baltic for the production and delivery of additional secondary steel structures for the Baltica 2 foundations that will be installed in the Polish Baltic Sea.

Grupa Przemysłowa Baltic will manufacture the platforms for mooring service vessels and anode cages in the Gdańsk factory.

The anode cages and structures allowing for mooring the boat are installed to protect the foundations from corrosion and mechanical damage.

“Key components needed for the construction and subsequent safe operation of offshore wind farms will be manufactured in Poland. One of PGE’s main goals is to maximize the participation of domestic companies in both current and future offshore projects in Poland,” said Bartosz Fedurek, CEO of PGE Baltica.

The 1.5 GW Baltica 2 offshore wind farm entered the offshore construction phase this year. Work will soon begin to prepare the seabed for the foundations and the subsea cables.

PGE and Ørsted have already made the final investment decision for the project and have contracted the key components necessary to start the construction at sea, as well as signed all agreements regarding the installation of foundations, cables, turbines, and offshore substations.

The developers recently signed two contracts for the production and delivery of additional steel structures for the offshore wind farm.

Portugal’s Etermar Energia was contracted to deliver 100 external working platforms, which will be manufactured at the company’s headquarters.

This month, PGE and Ørsted signed a contract with Smulders for the manufacturing of suspended internal platform cages for the foundations.

Navantia-Windar will be supplying 77 monopile foundations for the project’s turbines and substations, and Steelwind Nordenham will deliver the remaining 34 wind turbine foundations for Baltica 2.

The offshore wind farm will feature 107 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW turbines and is expected to be commissioned in 2027.

