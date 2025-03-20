Back to overview

Portuguese Company Secures First Offshore Wind Contract for 1.5 GW Baltica 2

Business & Finance
March 20, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Etermar Energia has been awarded a contract by Ørsted and PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE) for the delivery of secondary foundation structures for the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 offshore wind farm in Poland.

The contract, which marks Etermar Energyia’s first major deal in the offshore wind industry, includes manufacturing and supplying secondary foundation structures for the offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea.

Starting this month, the company will be delivering 100 external working platforms for wind turbine foundations.

All structures will be delivered with a monopile door, and two will feature radar platforms.

This project will be performed at Etermar‘s headquarters, taking advantage of the unique conditions of this site, which is home to the country’s only privately owned port terminal, said the Portuguese firm.

Ørsted and PGE, the joint owners and developers of the offshore wind farm, said on 30 January that they took the final investment decision (FID) on Baltica 2, moving the project into the construction phase.

The project will feature 107 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW-222 turbines, for whose storage, pre-assembly, and offshore installation, the wind turbine manufacturer will use the Port of Gdansk.

Related Article

Navantia-Windar will be supplying 77 monopile foundations for the project’s turbines and substations, and Steelwind Nordenham will deliver the remaining 34 wind turbine foundations for Baltica 2.

The offshore wind farm is planned to be fully commissioned by the end of 2027.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles