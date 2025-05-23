Navantia Dieppe jacket foundation
Navantia Seanergies Delivers Substation Jacket for 496 MW French Offshore Wind Farm

Project Updates
May 23, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Navantia Seanergies has delivered the substation jacket for Ocean Winds’ 496 MW Dieppe le Tréport offshore wind farm in France.

The jacket departed from the south dock of the Puerto Real shipyard in Spain and is heading to its destination on France’s Atlantic Coast. The offshore wind farm site is located 15 kilometres off the city of Le Tréport and 17 kilometres off the city of Dieppe.

Navantia Dieppe jacket foundation
Source: Navantia Seanergies via LinkedIn

The structure, nearly 54 metres tall and weighing approximately 1,900 tonnes, was entirely built at the Puerto Real shipyard.

This is the second jacket that Navantia Seanergies built for Ocean Winds under a contract signed with the company in 2022.

The first substation jacket, delivered a year ago, is already installed at the 488 MW Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier offshore wind farm.

Navantia Seanergies, together with its partner Windar Renovables, is also responsible for the delivery of 62 wind turbine foundations for the Dieppe le Tréport offshore wind farm.

At the beginning of this year, DEME completed the pre-piling campaign at the site and was gearing up for the jacket installation phase, scheduled to begin this summer.

The transportation and installation of the offshore substation’s pin piles, jacket, and topside will be carried out by DEME under a contract signed with the developer in 2023.

The 496 MW offshore wind farm is being developed by Les Eoliennes en mer de Dieppe-Le Tréport (EMDT), a consortium comprising Ocean Winds, Sumitomo Corporation, and La Caisse des Dépôts.

