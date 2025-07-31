Dieppe jackets
Navantia-Windar Consortium Sends Off First Dieppe Le Tréport Jackets

July 31, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The consortium of Navantia Seanergies and Windar Renovables has shipped the first batch of jacket foundations from Spain for the 496 MW Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm. The first four jackets are currently en route to their destination in France.

The four-legged jackets were manufactured at Navantia Seanergies facilities in Fene, while the pin piles were built by Windar Renovables in Avilés.

Each of these 1,200-tonne jacket foundations will be installed at the Dieppe Le Tréport project, developed by Les Éoliennes en Mer, a consortium led by Ocean Winds, with Sumitomo Corporation and Banque des Territoires.

Navantia also built the jacket for the project’s offshore substation at its Puerto Real facility, which was installed at the site in July by DEME’s vessel Gulliver.

The offshore wind farm is planned to be built 15 kilometres from Le Tréport and 17 kilometres from Dieppe and will include 62 jacket foundations.

The structures will be installed by DEME under a contract signed with the developer in 2023. The company’s Apollo installation vessel completed the pre-piling campaign in February 2025.

The Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm will feature 62 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW turbines. Once fully commissioned, the project is planned to generate 496 MW of renewable energy, enough to supply about 850,000 people with green electricity.

