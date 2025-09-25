Nexans Dieppe Le Treport export cables
Nexans Wraps Up Final Export Cable Campaign at 496 MW Offshore Wind Farm in France

Project Updates
September 25, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Nexans has completed the final export cable campaign at the Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm in France, developed by Eoliennes en Mer Dieppe Le Tréport (EMDT), a joint venture between Ocean Winds, Sumitomo Corporation, and Banque des Territoires.

The operation, which involves the installation of two 225 kV High-Voltage Alternating Current (HVAC) export cables to the offshore substation, is the last phase of the 496 MW project.

It involved more than 100 professionals and two main vessels, including Nexans’ cable-laying vessel Nexans Skagerrak, according to the company.

The commissioning is scheduled for spring 2026, completing the export cable connection between the offshore wind farm and the French electricity grid.

Nexans was responsible for the design, engineering, manufacturing, installation, and protection of the 225 kV cables under a contract signed with the French transmission system operator (TSO) Réseau de Transport d’Electricité (RTE) in March 2022. In addition, the company will provide long-term inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) services for the French offshore wind farm.

In July 2025, DEME’s Gulliver vessel installed the offshore substation at a site located 15 kilometres off the city of Le Tréport and 17 kilometres off the city of Dieppe. The substation was designed and built by Atlantique Offshore Energy, the Chantiers de l’Atlantique division dedicated to marine energy.

Foundation installation is underway at the construction site, with the first jacket installed earlier this month. The Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm will feature 62 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW turbines.

