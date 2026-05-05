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French Floating Offshore Wind Farm Starts Delivering Electricity

Floating Wind
May 5, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

Ocean Winds (OW), the international offshore wind energy company created by EDP Renewables and ENGIE, has started electricity production at its 30 MW Éoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion (EFGL) floating offshore wind farm.

Photo: EFGL offshore wind farm, First Power, Ocean Winds

With first power now delivered to the French grid, the project is already supplying renewable energy to homes and businesses in South of France, the developer said.

The project is developed in partnership with Banque des Territoires.

With its three 10 MW turbines installed on floating foundations, this pilot wind farm located 16 kilometers off the coast is said to demonstrate the viability of floating offshore wind development and construction in the Mediterranean deeper waters and specific environment.

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OW said that the project helped build a robust and sustainable local supply chain across all project phases, from early development to construction. Around 85% of direct suppliers mobilized for the project are French companies or companies based in France, with more than 99% located in Europe and 60% qualifying as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The scale of this collaboration was said to be especially visible during last summer’s assembly and installation campaign at the port of Port-La Nouvelle. Entering its operation phase, the project is already supporting more than 20 workers to monitor energy production and maintenance activities.

Craig Windram, CEO at Ocean Winds, said: ”EFGL’s first power reflects OW’s 15-year leadership in floating offshore wind and confirms our excellence in delivering and operating all offshore wind technologies across the world. From floating solutions in challenging deep-water conditions to bottom-fixed projects like Yeu-Noirmoutier reaching full power the week before, we are proving that our industrial expertise and execution capabilities translate into reliable delivery. This milestone reinforces our track record of turning ambition into operational assets, even in the most demanding contexts, and positions us strongly to scale offshore wind globally.”

The EFGL wind farm is expected to generate around 110,000 MWh/year of clean energy to power annually approximately 50,000 inhabitants for 20 years.

Marc Hirt, Country Manager for France at Ocean Winds, said: ”The start of electricity production for EFGL is an important milestone for France’s energy sovereignty and for floating wind more broadly. It showcases the industrial maturity, precision, and collaboration needed to bring floating wind to commercial scale, mobilizing European and French players alongside French SMEs in support of the energy transition. We are very proud that this remarkable project is already delivering tangible benefits to the Occitanie region — not only through green energy production, but also through support to the local economy, job creation, and environmental awareness.”

EFGL is a pilot project that paves the way for larger developments, including the Eoliennes Flottantes d’Occitanie (EFLO), a 250 MW floating offshore wind project awarded to OW and Banque des Territoires in late 2024.

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In addition, EFGL is also the world’s first nature-inclusive floating wind farm, with artificial marine habitats (Biohut®) designed by local SME company Ecocean, installed at sea to enhance biodiversity. This innovation, combined with advanced engineering and regional cooperation, sets a new standard for responsible offshore wind development worldwide.

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