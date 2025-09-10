First Foundation Dieppe Le Treport Ocean Winds
First Turbine Jacket Foundation In Place at Dieppe Le Tréport

Project Updates
September 10, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The first wind turbine foundation has been installed at the 496 MW Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm in France, developed by Eoliennes en Mer Dieppe Le Tréport (EMDT), a joint venture between Ocean Winds, Sumitomo Corporation, and Banque des Territoires.

Source: Ocean Winds

The foundations are steel jackets fabricated in Spain, being delivered by a consortium of Navantia Seanergies and Windar Renovables. The foundations are then transported from Cherbourg’s port to the offshore site 15 kilometres off the city of Le Tréport and 17 kilometres off the city of Dieppe.

Measuring between 48 metres and 55 metres high, depending on water depth, the jacket foundations are anchored into pre-installed steel piles with diameters of 2.5 metres and lengths of up to 63 metres.

The structures are being installed by DEME’s installation vessel Innovation. The 496 MW offshore wind farm will feature 62 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW turbines.

The successful installation of this first foundation marks the start of a new chapter in the construction of the Dieppe – Le Tréport wind farm. It is the result of close collaboration between our teams and our industrial partners, drawing on years of expertise and preparation. We are now looking forward to the safe and successful installation of all 62 foundations, that will continue in successive campaigns through to 2026,” said Frédéric Flaus, Project Director of EMDT.

The milestone follows the installation earlier this summer of EMDT’s offshore substation and continues the steady progress of construction.

With Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier (EMYN), EMDT, and Éoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion (EFGL), Ocean Winds is building over 1 GW of offshore wind capacity in France, enough to power more than two million French households with renewable energy each year.

Summer 2025 has been quite busy for us with EMYN already producing our first French offshore wind electrons and more than 1 GW under simultaneous construction in the country. Beginning in September with the installation of this foundation at EMDT is another tangible sign of our contribution to the national ambition for energy transition,” said Marc Hirt, Ocean Winds’ Country Manager for France.

