Navantia and Windar Complete East Anglia Three Monopiles

December 22, 2025, by Adnan Durakovic

The business alliance formed by Navantia Seanergies and Windar Renovables has completed the manufacturing of 45 monopiles for the East Anglia THREE offshore wind farm, developed by Iberdrola in the UK North Sea.

Source: Navantia Seanergies

The Navantia-Windar consortium is delivering 45 monopiles for the 1.4 GW East Anglia Three offshore wind farm under a contract with ScottishPower Renewables, Iberdrola’s UK arm, signed at the beginning of 2023.

”We are delighted to see this collaboration with Iberdrola come to fruition, allowing us to contribute to the generation of clean energy while supporting industrialization and creating employment and wealth in a strategic sector for Europe,” said Javier Herrador, Director of Navantia Seanergies.

The manufacturing of these substructures took place at the monopile factory jointly operated by both companies at the Navantia shipyard in Fene (A Coruña). Each of the 45 monopiles measures up to 84 meters in length, weighs 1,800 tons, and has a diameter of 10.6 meters.

This project represents the second monopile order completed for Iberdrola by the Navantia-Windar alliance and the third of this type of foundation executed jointly to date.

Navantia Seanergies previously constructed a substation and, together with Windar, 42 jacket-type foundations, for the East Anglia One wind farm.

Once operational in 2026, the East Anglia Three wind farm where the monopiles will be installed will have a generation capacity of 1,400 MW, sufficient to supply clean energy to 1.3 million households.

This new project adds to those previously executed by Navantia Seanergies and Windar Renovables for Iberdrola in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, within the framework of a strategic collaboration exceeding EUR 1 billion in orders over the past ten years.

Additionally, part of the manufacturing for this project was carried out in parallel with the Windanker offshore wind farm, also for Iberdrola, already installed in the Baltic Sea, for which both companies produced 21 monopiles.

