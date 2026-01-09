Back to overview

Navantia, Windar Roll Out 200th Offshore Wind Jacket Foundation at Spanish Yard

Business & Finance
January 9, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Navantia Seanergies and Windar Renovables have marked the production of the 200th jacket foundation for offshore wind at the Navantia Seanergies’ facilities in Spain, according to a social media update posted by Navantia on 9 January.

Video screenshot; Navantia Seanergies

The company did not name the project for which its 200th jacket was built.

In July 2025, Navantia and Windar started delivering jacket foundations for the 496 MW Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm in France, developed by Eoliennes en Mer Dieppe Le Tréport (EMDT), a joint venture between Ocean Winds, Sumitomo Corporation, and Banque des Territoires.

The first of the project’s 62 wind turbine jacket foundations was installed in September 2025.

Last year, Navatia also delivered the offshore substation jacket for the French offshore wind farm, as well as the offshore substation jacket for the 1.2 GW Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm in the UK.

In December 2025, Navantia Seanergies and Windar Renovables also completed the manufacturing of 45 monopiles for the East Anglia Three offshore wind farm in the UK.

