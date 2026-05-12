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Navantia and Windar Ship Last Batch of Monopiles for East Anglia Three

Foundations
May 12, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Navantia Seanergies and Windar Renovables have shipped the final monopiles for East Anglia Three directly to the offshore project site in the UK.

Navantia Seanergies

The monopiles for the 95-turbine offshore wind farm are being supplied by Haizea Wind Group and the Navantia-Windar consortium, with Windar also delivering the transition pieces for the project.

Navantia and Windar’s share of monopiles is 45, all of which were produced at their joint monopile factory operating at the Navantia Seanergies shipyard in Fene (A Coruña).

The companies produced the final monopile in December 2025.

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At the site of the 1.4 GW East Anglia Three, 69 kilometres off the coast of Suffolk, the first of the 95 monopiles was installed by Seaway7’s Seaway Ventus vessel in April 2025.

This April, the first of the wind farm’s 95 Siemens Gamesa 14+ MW wind turbines was installed by Cadeler’s jack-up vessel Wind Osprey.

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According to information about the project shared earlier, wind turbine installation is expected to be completed in the third or fourth quarter of this year.

Once operational, the 1.4 GW offshore wind farm will provide enough clean electricity to power the equivalent of 1.3 million British homes, according to its owners, ScottishPower Renewables and Masdar.

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