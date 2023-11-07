EEW Korea to Supply Pin Piles for 532 MW Anma Offshore Wind Project

November 7, 2023, by Adnan Memija

EEW Korea Heavy Pipe Construction (EEW KHPC) has signed a preferred supply agreement (PSA) with Anma Offshore Wind for the fabrication and supply of pin piles for the 532 MW offshore wind farm in South Korea.

In this project, EEW KHPC plans to manufacture and supply 60 pin piles, a substructure that supports a 14 MW wind turbine, blades, and tower.

Source: EEW Group via LinkedIn

“As a South Korean company, we are very proud to be involved in one of the first offshore wind power projects in South Korea. More than 1.4 million local people will be supplied with electricity by Anma every year,” said Kwan-Gyu (Alex) Tak, Managing Director of EEW KHPC.

The Anma Offshore Wind project is set to be built in South Jeolla Province, next to Anma Island in Yeonggwang municipality.

The wind farm will feature 38 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW wind turbines that will be installed on jacket foundations.

Recently, a detailed design contract was awarded to COWI for the Anma offshore wind project, after the company completed the work as the owner’s engineer delivering the front-end engineering design (FEED) for the 532 MW offshore wind farm.

Anma Offshore Wind already signed several preferred supplier agreements, including with HBA Future Energy for the delivery of the project’s offshore substation, LS Cable & System and LS Marine Solution for the supply of export cables, and an agreement with Taihan Cable and Solution for the supply of inter-array cables.

The Anma offshore wind farm is expected to be among the first utility-scale projects in South Korea and is planned to begin construction in the first half of next year.

The project is planned to be completed in 2028 when it is expected to generate over 1,400 GWh of renewable electricity annually.

