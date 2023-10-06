South Korean Duo Preferred Cable Supplier for Anma Offshore Wind Project

October 6, 2023, by Adnan Memija

LS Cable & System and LS Marine Solution have been selected as preferred bidders for the supply of submarine cables for the Anma Offshore Wind project in South Korea.

Source: LS Cable & System

The collaboration between the two South Korean companies, LS Cable & System and LS Marine Solution, involves the development of high-capacity submarine cables for the external network connecting the offshore wind farm to the mainland.

“We are actively pursuing joint participation in overseas projects. There are only about five companies worldwide that have both cable and construction capabilities, so we expect continued results,” an official from LS Cable & System company said.

The Anma offshore wind farm is located next to Anma Island in Yeonggwang municipality, South Jeolla Province.

Anma Offshore Wind completed the final Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in relation to its 532 MW project in July this year.

The wind farm is expected to be amongst the first utility-scale projects in South Korea to begin construction in the first half of 2024.

The project is planned to start commercial operations by 2027 when it is expected to generate over 1,400 GWh of renewable electricity annually which should be enough to provide power to more than 1.4 million South Koreans every year.

