LS Cable & System Preferred Supplier for 1 GW South Korean Offshore Wind Farm

July 3, 2025, by Adnan Memija

LS Cable & System has been named the preferred supplier of subsea cables for the 1 GW Haesong offshore wind farm in South Korea.

LS Marine Solution, a subsidiary of LS Cable & System, was also selected as the preferred bidder for installation works.

Together, the two companies will deliver a fully integrated solution, from design and manufacturing to installation for the offshore wind farm.

“The Haesong Offshore Wind Project will maximize synergies between LS Cable & System and LS Marine Solution. We remain committed to supporting the growth of Korea’s renewable energy industry,” said Seungki Park, Head of Domestic Energy Sales, LS Cable & System.

Being developed by Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) on behalf of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), the Haesong project is planned to be built off the west coast of Shinan, Jeonnam, and consists of two 504 MW phases, Haesong 1 and Haesong 3.

CIP has several offshore wind projects in South Korea, including the 96 MW Jeonnam 1 offshore wind project that recently entered commercial operations, which CIP owns jointly with SK Innovation E&S.

