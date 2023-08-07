South Korean Anma Offshore Wind Signs Local Content Agreement with Siemens Gamesa & Doosan

August 7, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Anma Offshore Wind (Anma) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (Siemens Gamesa) and Doosan Enerbility (Doosan) to jointly consider increasing the local content of its 532 MW offshore wind farm located in South Jeolla Province, South Korea.

By executing this MoU, the companies are seeking to increase the project’s local content through the final nacelle assembly of Siemens Gamesa’s SG-236 DD wind turbines in Doosan’s Changwon factory.

Two months ago, Anma Offshore Wind selected Siemens Gamesa to collaborate exclusively on the supply of offshore wind turbines for its wind farm.

While establishing localization alternatives may create additional costs, Anma said that it expects these costs to be carried through benefits in the upcoming RPS auction.

The project recently reached a significant milestone with the completion of the final Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) consultation with the Ministry of Environment.

Besides the offshore wind turbines, Anma said that it is well-advanced in the remaining procurement of its balance of plant packages.

It expects to formally launch the project financing process with potential lenders in the second half of 2023 and aims to achieve financial close in the first quarter of 2024.

The 532 MW Anma offshore wind farm is located approximately 40 kilometres west of the South Korean peninsula’s southwestern coastline.

The project is expected to be among the first utility-scale projects in South Korea and is planned to begin construction in the first half of 2024.

When it comes to Siemens Gamesa and Doosan, the companies signed a binding framework agreement for a strategic partnership in South Korea in February this year.

