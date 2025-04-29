LS Marine Taipower cable
Back to overview

LS Marine Solution Inks Contract for Taipower Offshore Wind Project Phase II

Business & Finance
April 29, 2025, by Adnan Memija

South Korea-based LS Marine Solution has signed a contract, worth approximately USD 15.8 million (about EUR 13.8 million), to lay submarine cables for the Taipower Offshore Wind Project Phase II (TPC Changhua Phase II) in Taiwan.

LS Marine Taipower cable
Source: LS Cable & System

According to the company, the contract marks LS Marine Solution’s first win in overseas power grid projects and the first overseas expansion for a Korean submarine cable contractor.

“Based on our technology and experience as the first-generation submarine cable construction company in Korea, we have successfully taken our first steps into the overseas power grid market. With this Taiwan project, we will further expand our global reach,” said Byung-ok Kim, CEO of LS Marine Solution.

Foxwell Energy, an affiliate of Shinfox, won the tender from Taipower for the development of the wind farm.

The 300 MW offshore wind farm was one of the eleven projects selected by the Taiwanese government in April 2018.

The first jacket foundation has already been installed at the site located approximately 14.7 kilometres west of Lukang in Changhua County.

Once completed, the wind farm, which will feature Vestas V174-9.5 MW turbines, is expected to generate 1 GWh of power per year and could produce enough renewable energy to supply about 270,000 households.

Related Article

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles