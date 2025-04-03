pin piles Hai Long
Final Batch of Pin Piles Loaded and Ready for Hai Long Offshore Wind Project in Taiwan

Project Updates
April 3, 2025, by Adnan Memija

CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE) has completed the final international transportation and load-out of pin piles for the 1,022 MW Hai Long offshore wind project in Taiwan.

Hai Long CDWE
EEW Korea Heavy Pipe Construction (EEW KHPC) was responsible for the production of 156 out of 219 pin piles for the Hai Long offshore wind farm under a contract signed in October 2022

The first batch of EEW’s pin piles was loaded at the quayside in the port of Gwangyang on 31 January 2024.

EEW’s contract for the 156 pin piles for the Hai Long project relates to Hai Long 2b and Hai Long 3, which have a combined installed capacity of 744 MW.

In March 2025, CDWE completed the pin pile installation at the first Hai Long 3 locations.

Construction of the offshore wind farm began in April 2024, with CDWE deploying its Green Jade vessel to handle the transportation and installation of 73 jacket foundations, 219 pin piles, and two offshore substation foundations.

At the end of last month, the company completed the installation of the second offshore substation at the Hai Long 3 site located approximately 45-70 kilometres off the Changhua coast in the Taiwan Strait.

Semco Maritime and its consortium partner PTSC Mechanical & Construction (PTSC M&C) delivered detailed design and procurement, as well as the construction of the two offshore substations.

