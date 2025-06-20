Pacifico Energy Korea
Pacifico Energy Korea Partners with Local Governments on 3.2 GW Offshore Wind Project

June 20, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Pacifico Energy Korea has signed an agreement with three local governments to explore practical cooperation measures for administrative support of its 3.2 GW offshore wind cluster project currently under development in Jundo-gun, Jeollanam-do, and to help establish an offshore wind industry ecosystem in the region.

The cooperation agreement for the development of the offshore wind industry and revitalisation of the Daebul Industrial Complex was signed with South Jeolla Province, Jindo County, Yeongam County, and Yuil Co., Ltd., an offshore wind equipment supplier located in the Daebul Industrial Complex in Yeongam County, South Jeolla Province.

Under this agreement, Pacifico Energy Korea plans to establish a supply chain for key equipment such as turbines, foundations, and blades; secure rear port sites and installation vessels; and lead the clustering of related industries, including the establishment of an offshore wind operation and maintenance (O&M) centre.

The signing ceremony was held as part of the “2025 Jeollanam-do Offshore Wind Industry Expo” hosted by Jeollanam-do and the Jeonnam Wind Power Association.

“Pacifico Energy Korea is focusing on discovering and expanding partnerships with local offshore wind supply chain companies to drive the development of the 3.2GW Jindo Offshore Wind Project Cluster and promote Jeollanam-do’s offshore wind industry,” said Seung-Ho Choe, Representative Director of Pacifico Energy Korea.

“Starting with this agreement with Yuil, Pacifico Energy Korea will build step-by-step partnerships with local suppliers in Jeollanam-do and continue supporting the elevation of the province’s offshore wind industry status in the Asia-Pacific market.”

The Jindo offshore wind project consists of three wind farms with a combined installed capacity of 3.2 GW, which would produce enough electricity to power three million households.

The first phase, the 420 MW Myeong Ryang Offshore Wind, is currently undergoing the power generation business license process.

The second phase, the 990 MW Manho Offshore Wind, and the third phase, the 1.8 GW Jindo Baram Offshore Wind, have completed wind resource measurements and are currently preparing for the power generation business license process.

