COWI Moves from FEED to Detailed Design on South Korean Offshore Wind Project

November 7, 2023, by Adrijana Buljan

After completing the work as the owner’s engineer delivering the front-end engineering design (FEED) for the Anma offshore wind project in South Korea, COWI has been awarded a detailed design contract for the 532 MW offshore wind farm.

The Denmark-headquartered company has delivered FEED design for the wind turbine foundations and will now work on the detailed design of the foundations.

Ryan Colbeck, EPC Director at Anma Offshore Wind, said: “Having entrusted COWI with the successful FEED Design for our WTG Foundations, it’s great to be able to continue the journey together and see the Foundation Design through to completion.”

The 532 MW offshore wind farm site is located in South Jeolla Province, next to Anma Island in Yeonggwang municipality, where 38 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW wind turbines will be installed on jacket foundations.

The developer, Anma Offshore Wind, completed the final Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the offshore wind farm in July this year.

Last month, Anma Offshore Wind signed three preferred supplier agreements, under which the developer selected HBA Future Energy to deliver the project’s offshore substation, LS Cable & System and LS Marine Solution for the supply of export cables, and Taihan Cable and Solution for the supply of inter-array cables.

The Anma offshore wind farm is expected to be among the first utility-scale projects in South Korea and is planned to begin construction in the first half of 2024.

The project is planned to start commercial operations by 2027 when it is expected to generate over 1,400 GWh of renewable electricity annually.

