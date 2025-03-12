Doosan Siemens
Siemens Gamesa to Make 14 MW Offshore Wind Turbine Nacelles in South Korea

March 12, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Doosan Enerbility will build a factory for the production of Siemens Gamesa’s 14 MW offshore wind turbines in South Korea.

Doosan Siemens
Source: Doosan Enerbility

On 11 March, Doosan Enerbility signed an Early Works Agreement with Siemens Gamesa that will see the company design and build a production factory in Changwon, South Korea.

Siemens Gamesa will promote technology transfer and human resources support and conduct education and training to help Doosan strengthen its offshore wind turbine nacelle assembly capabilities, according to the press release.

“Through the synergy of the cooperation between the two companies, we will contribute to the revitalization of the domestic offshore wind power ecosystem and the expansion of carbon-free energy,” said Son Seung-woo, head of the Power Service BG at Doosan Enerbility.

“Our collaboration with Doosan Energies has been instrumental in securing a healthy project pipeline in Korea. Doosan has been a strong and reliable partner for us as we enter the Korean offshore wind market, and we will work closely with them to ensure a smooth technology transfer and to bring the 14MW wind turbine to Korean waters,” stated Falk Mehdorn, head of nacelles at Siemens Gamesa.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was first signed with Siemens Gamesa and Doosan Enerbility in June 2022 on pursuing strategic collaboration in the South Korean offshore wind market, followed by a binding framework agreement for a strategic partnership in February 2023.

A couple of months later, Anma Offshore Wind selected Siemens Gamesa to collaborate exclusively on the supply of turbines for its 532 MW offshore wind farm.

Last year, Siemens Gamesa revealed that it would supply turbines for the Bandibuli offshore wind project in South Korea, which is being developed by Equinor.

