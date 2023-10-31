HBA Future Energy to Build 532 MW Anma Offshore Substation

October 31, 2023, by Adnan Memija

HBA Future Energy has been awarded a Preferred Supplier Agreement (PSA) by Anma Offshore Wind (Anma) for the provision of an offshore substation (OSS) under an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract for the 532 MW wind farm offshore South Korea.

“This award reflects the confidence Anma has in our capabilities, and we are thrilled to be part of this historic project. We are dedicated to the successful completion of ANMA’s OSS and to furthering South Korea’s green energy transition program,” said Hassan Basma, CEO at HBA Future Energy.

Anma Offshore Wind is a 532 MW offshore wind farm located approximately 40 kilometres west of the South Korean peninsula’s southwestern coastline. The project site is positioned next to Anma Island in Yeonggwang Municipality, South Jeolla Province.

This month, Anma signed two additional preferred supplier agreements for the supply of subsea cables for its offshore wind farm.

LS Cable & System and LS Marine Solution were picked as the preferred bidder for the supply of export cables while Taihan Cable and Solution were selected as the preferred supplier of inter-array cables for the South Korean project.

According to the project’s website, the 532 MW Anma offshore wind farm is expected to be one of South Korea’s first utility-scale offshore wind projects.

The project is planned to start commercial operations by 2027.

Once completed, the offshore wind farm is expected to generate over 1,400 GWh of renewable electricity annually which should be enough to provide power to more than 1.4 million South Koreans every year, according to Anma.

