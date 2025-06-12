Back to overview

CIP Plans New 1 GW Offshore Wind Farm in Korea, Selects LS Marine Solution as Preferred Cable Installation Supplier

Business & Finance
June 12, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) and LS Marine Solution have signed a preferred supplier agreement (PSA) for the 1 GW Haesong offshore wind farm in South Korea, which COP is developing on behalf of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

Photo: LS Marine Solution

Under the agreement, LS Marine Solution is the preferred supplier for subsea cable installation work, encompassing a broader scope that includes marine surveys, cable laying and burial, and cable testing. 

The Korean company says it plans to use its new cable laying vessel (CLV) for the 1 GW offshore wind project.

Related Article

The Haesong project is planned to be built off the west coast of Shinan, Jeonnam, and consists of two 504 MW phases, Haesong 1 and Haesong 3.

CIP has several offshore wind projects in South Korea, including the 96 MW Jeonnam 1 offshore wind project that recently entered commercial operations, which CIP owns jointly with SK Innovation E&S.

Related Article

LS Marine Solution was also one of the suppliers for the now-operational project.

The parent company, LS Cable & System, also signed two preferred supplier agreements for CIP’s projects in South Korea recently, including the Haewoori Offshore Wind 3 project and the 504 MW Taenan offshore wind farm.

Related Article

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles