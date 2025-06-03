Back to overview

All Pin Piles In at Hai Long Offshore Wind Farm, Next Up Hai Long 3 Jacket Foundations

Wind Farm Update
June 3, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE), using its heavy lift vessel Green Jade, has completed the installation of pin piles on Taiwan’s Hai Long offshore wind project, with jacket foundations for the project’s third phase to be installed next.

The 1,022 MW Hai Long comprises two offshore wind farms, split into three sites: Hai Long 2a (294 MW), Hai Long 2b (224 MW), and Hai Long 3 (504 MW).

The project will have 73 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-222 DD wind turbines installed on jacket foundations, secured to the seabed with three pin piles each, making for a total of 219 pin piles, all of which are now in place.

The pin piles for the Hai Long 2a part of the project were delivered by CSBC and by EEW for Hai Long 2b and Hai Long 3, with the three-legged jacket foundations for Hai Long 2a manufactured by Century Iron & Steel Industrial (CIS) and Century Wind Power (CWP), and by Samkang M&T for Hai Long 2b and Hai Long 3.

The offshore construction at the Hai Long sites, located approximately 45-70 kilometres off the Changhua coast in the Taiwan Strait, started in April last year. By the end of November 2024, CDWE installed all jacket foundations on the two Hai Long 2 sites.

At the beginning of this year, CDWE started the 2025 offshore construction campaign with piling work at Hai Long 3.

Meanwhile, the Hai Long 2a site entered the wind turbine installation phase, with the first Siemens Gamesa 14 MW turbines standing at the offshore wind site.

The 1,022 MW offshore wind project is owned by a joint venture between Northland Power, Mitsui & Co. and Gentari, which expects to have the Hai Long offshore wind farm connected to the grid and generating electricity between 2025 and 2026.

