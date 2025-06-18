Sofia monopiles EEW SPC
EEW SPC Ships Final Monopiles for RWE’s Sofia Offshore Wind Farm

Project Updates
June 18, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The last three monopiles for RWE’s Sofia offshore wind farm in the UK have been loaded at the quay of EEW Special Pipe Constructions (EEW SPC) in Rostock, Germany.

Sofia monopiles EEW SPC
Source: EEW SPC

According to EEW SPC, a total of 100 monopiles, with weights of 1,143 to 1,521 tonnes and lengths of up to 91.8 metres, were loaded onto a barge without incident using the roll on/roll off (RoRo) method with EEW‘s own SPMTs.

Van Oord, the company responsible for the installation of the monopile foundations and inter-array cables, signed a contract with EEW SPC in 2023 for the delivery of monopiles.

So far, 90 foundations have been transported to the installation site in the North Sea and installed by Van Oord using the jack-up vessel Aeolus.

The 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind farm will comprise 100 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-222 DD turbines, half of which will be fitted with recyclable blades.

The turbines are being installed by Cadeler’s wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) Wind Peak, which is operating from the port of Hull and carrying components for six wind turbines per trip. 

The offshore wind farm is expected to be commissioned in 2026.

