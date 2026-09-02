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Engineering Companies to Develop ‘Shipyard-Ready’ Installation Vessel Design for 20–30 MW Wind Turbines

Vessels
September 2, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Deltamarin and Offshoretronic have signed an Exclusive Engineering Consultant Agreement to develop a new offshore wind installation vessel class to a shipyard-ready status. The new jack-up would be capable of installing components for wind turbines with an output of 20–30 MW.

Offshoretronic

The new Vitruvian class will include a monopile installation vessel (MPIV) and a wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV).

The Finland-based Deltamarin and Spain-based Offshoretronic said on 2 September that their strategic collaboration responds to the evolution of the offshore wind sector, with next-generation turbines in the 20–30 MW class expected to enter commercial service by 2030.

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The new monopile installation vessel is engineered to handle monopiles exceeding 3,000 tonnes. According to the two companies, this capability surpasses the operational limits of the current global fleet, which typically peaks within the 3,000–3,500 tonne range.

The Vitruvian-class MPIV features an overall length of 179 metres and a beam of 75 metres, with large deck space and operational stability, and according to Deltamarin and Offshoretronic, it will be the world’s largest jack-up vessel unit to come to market.

The companies will also introduce a WTIV variant of the Vitruvian platform, capable of transporting and installing 20–30 MW wind turbine components, including towers, nacelles, and blades, which will be stored along the vessel’s longitudinal axis.

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