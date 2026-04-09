Back to overview

DEME’s Next-Gen Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Officially Named

Vessels
April 9, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

DEME recently held a naming ceremony for its new offshore wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), Norse Wind, at the Port of Oslo, Norway. The new vessel was ordered from CIMC Raffles Shipyard in China by Norwegian offshore wind contractor Havfram, which DEME acquired in April 2025, and was delivered in October last year.

The vessel was officially named by Norway’s former Ambassador to Belgium, Ingrid Schulerud, on 25 March.

Photo: DEME

The ceremony also saw Norse Wind visited by the King and the Queen of the Belgians, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, Maxime Prévot (Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation) and Matthias Diependaele (Minister-President of the Government of Flanders, Flemish Minister for Economy, Innovation and Industry, Foreign Affairs, Digitalization and Facility Management).

The debut project for the WTIV and its sister vessel Norse Energi, which was delivered to DEME in January 2026, is RWE’s 1.6 GW Nordseecluster in Germany, consisting of two offshore wind farms, both of which will feature Vestas 15 MW wind turbines. Norse Wind is expected to start working on Nordseecluster this year.

Related Article

DEME’s new WTIVs, designed by GustoMSC, are equipped with a 3,200-tonne crane and can install wind turbines with rotor diameters measuring over 300 metres and XXL monopiles weighing up to 3,000 tonnes in water depths of up to 70 metres.

Photo: DEME

The vessels are capable of transporting and installing either four 20 MW turbines or six 15 MW turbines per trip.

Norse Wind and Norse Energi are also fitted with a hybrid power plant and a 4.2 MWh battery system that handles energy peaks and reduces the load on diesel engines, resulting in improved fuel efficiency and lower emissions, according to the company.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News