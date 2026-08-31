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Half of Turbines Up at Nordseecluster A

Wind Farm Update
August 31, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Twenty-two wind turbines are in place at the Nordseecluster A offshore wind farm site, around 50 kilometres north of the German island of Juist, where 44 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines are being installed by DEME’s vessel Norse Wind.

Nordseecluster A: Photo by Flying Focus; Courtesy of RWE

The wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), which is capable of transporting and installing up to five turbine sets per cycle, installed the first turbine in June and Nordseecluster A fed first power into the German grid the following month.

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All 44 Vestas turbines at Nordseecluster A are expected to be in place by the end of 2026.

The first, 660 MW phase of the 1.6 GW Nordseecluster project is scheduled to be fully connected to the grid at the beginning of 2027.

The second phase of the Nordseecluster development, Nordseecluster B, will add a further 900 MW of capacity.

According to RWE, production of foundations for Nordseecluster B has already begun, with their installation scheduled to begin in 2027. The 60 Vestas wind turbines for the second Nordseecluster phase are planned to be installed in 2028, with commercial operations expected to begin in early 2029.

Once fully operational, the 1.6 GW Nordseecluster A & B are expected to generate around 6.5 TWh of electricity annually.

Nordseecluster is jointly owned by RWE, which holds a 51 per cent stake and is responsible for construction and operation, and Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), which owns the remaining 49 per cent.

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