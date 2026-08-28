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Seaway Alfa Lift to Start Installing Inch Cape Jacket Pin Piles, Cadeler’s Wind Mover to Begin Turbine Installation in November

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August 28, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Seaway7 is set to begin installing the pin piles for the jacket foundations at the 1.1 GW Inch Cape offshore wind farm in Scotland, according to a Notice to Mariners issued by Inch Cape Offshore Limited. Meanwhile, the project’s wind turbine components have been arriving at the Port of Dundee ahead of their installation offshore, scheduled to start in November.

The installation vessel Seaway Alfa Lift is expected to arrive at the Inch Cape site on or around 31 August to begin the campaign, which is scheduled to continue for several weeks.

The work will involve installing three pin piles at each of the project’s 18 jacket foundation locations, for a total of 54 pin piles. The piles will be transported from the Port of Leith to the offshore site and installed into the seabed using a pile installation frame.

The campaign follows the completion of the monopile foundation installation. All 54 monopiles were installed in June 2026 by Jan De Nul using its heavy-lift vessel Les Alizés, followed by the installation of all 54 transition pieces by Seaway7’s heavy-lift crane vessel Seaway Alfa Lift, completed in early August.

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The 54 monopile and 18 jacket foundations will support the project’s 72 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines.

The jacket foundations are being manufactured by COOEC Fluor Heavy Industries (CFHI), with the first units having arrived in Scotland earlier this year ahead of the offshore installation campaign.

The Inch Cape joint venture recently announced that the first components for the wind farm’s Vestas V236-15MW turbines arrived at Forth Ports’ Port of Dundee in early August on board heavy transport vessel Bravewind. Further shipments will be arriving almost weekly until late September on six different vessels, including BoldwindTony Stark and Vestvind.

Source: Inch Cape Offshore Ltd

The wind turbines will be installed by Cadeler’s new-build turbine installation vessel Wind Mover, which will transport them to the offshore site in batches of four, starting in November.

The 1.1 GW Inch Cape offshore wind farm, jointly owned by ESB and Red Rock Renewables, is being built approximately 15 kilometres off the Angus coast.

The project is expected to produce first power in late 2026 and enter full commercial operation in 2027.

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