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Cadeler’s Wind Apex Starts Taking Shape

Vessels
July 7, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

Cadeler and COSCO Shipping Offshore have held a keel-laying ceremony for Wind Apex, an A-class wind farm installation vessel, in Qidong, China.

Source: Cadeler

The keel laying marks the completion of the vessel’s first hull block and the official start of hull assembly, Cadeler said in a social media post.

”Scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2027, Wind Apex will become the twelfth vessel in our growing fleet of wind installation vessels,” Cadeler said.

”As part of our next-generation A-class series, she is purpose-built to support the increasing scale and complexity of offshore wind projects, with the capability to transport and install some of the largest monopile foundations and wind turbines in the industry.”

In May 2024, Cadeler placed an order for its third A-class wind farm installation vessel, with a contract price of approximately USD 400 million.

The A-class ships will have a deck space of 5,600 square metres, a payload of more than 17,000 tonnes, and a crane supplied by Huisman.

Wind Apex will feature Kongsberg Maritime’s technology package. Norway’s Glamox will provide 2,342 marine LED lights for the exterior and interior of the NG 20000F A-Class vessel, which includes lighting for the bridge, internal stairways, galleys, corridors, crew quarters, the engine room, and the exterior of the newbuild.

The A-class ships will be able to transport and install seven complete 15 MW turbine sets per load or six sets of 2XL monopile foundations.

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