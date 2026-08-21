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Chinese Offshore Wind Foundation Manufacturer Inks MoU with Scotland’s Ardersier Port

Business & Finance
August 21, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Dajin Heavy Industry and Haventus, the owner and developer of Ardersier Port in Scotland, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore combining Dajin’s manufacturing and transport capability with Ardersier’s port infrastructure to support both fixed-bottom and floating wind projects in the UK and across Europe.

Photo source: Haventus

Dajin and Haventus will also work together to identify potential new commercial opportunities and how Ardersier Port could provide a site for storage, marshalling, assembly and transportation of offshore wind components to the offshore wind foundation manufacturer.

According to Haventus, Ardersier Port’s extensive quayside land, deep-water access and a high-voltage power connection can support the manufacturing, fabrication, assembly and storage of large-scale structures for offshore wind and other energy-related projects.

Ardersier Port was the site where Chinese wind turbine manufacturer Mingyang Smart Energy initially planned to build a GBP 1.5 billion wind turbine factory, before the UK government rejected the company’s plans, saying Mingyang’s turbines would not be suitable for UK projects and also citing national security concerns.

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While Mingyang’s offshore wind turbine technology is currently used in Europe only at the Italian offshore wind farm Taranto, Dajin Heavy Industry has supplied foundations for several European projects, including the UK’s Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm and Scottish Moray West and Inch Cape offshore wind farms.

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“Combining Dajin’s significant manufacturing and transportation capability with Ardersier Port’s unique, world-class infrastructure strengthens what we can offer customers and reinforces our ambition to make Ardersier Port the leading facility for offshore wind in the UK and Northern Europe”, said Mark Gillespie, Chief Commercial Officer at Haventus.

The Chinese company is also expanding its transportation capability, having recently put into service two King-class heavy transport vessels.

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“As Dajin continues to grow its fleet and expand, partnerships like this one with Haventus are central to our strategy. Ardersier Port’s scale and location make it a natural fit as we bring our logistics capability closer to European offshore wind projects”, said Artur Pielech, Business Development Director at Dajin Heavy Industry.

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