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Cadeler Acquires Foundation Installation Equipment Provider for EUR 501 Million

Business & Finance
August 12, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Cadeler has acquired Menck, a provider of equipment and technology for offshore foundation installation, in a transaction valued at EUR 501 million.

Wind Ally; Photo source: Cadeler

The acquisition, which was signed and completed following receipt of all required regulatory approvals, gives Cadeler access to Menck’s portfolio of equipment, which includes hydraulic impact hammers as well as equipment and services covering noise mitigation, drilling, grouting and specialist lifting and handling.  

Menck is also developing what it describes as a next-generation Wind Hammer, designed to support the installation of ultra-large offshore wind foundations. The first Wind Hammer is expected to be introduced in early 2027.

Cadeler plans to continue operating Germany-based Menck as a standalone business and retain its existing market position, including its ability to supply equipment and services to other offshore wind installation contractors.  

The offshore construction contractor said the combination of its heavy-lift installation vessels with Menck’s foundation installation equipment and engineering capabilities will allow Cadeler to offer a more integrated foundation installation service while reducing its reliance on subcontracted equipment and services, providing greater flexibility in project planning and execution.

The two companies already have an established working relationship. Menck is currently supplying the 4,400 kJ impact hammer being used by Cadeler on the Hornsea 3 offshore wind project.

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Cadeler announced the acquisition shortly after the order of two T-class foundation installation vessels from COSCO Shipping Offshore earlier this week. The two new vessels, which have a combined contract value of approximately EUR 805 million, are scheduled for delivery in 2030 and 2031.

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