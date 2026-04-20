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Chinese Company Launches Second Vessel Designed to Transport 25 MW Wind Turbine Components

Vessels
April 20, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Dajin Heavy Industry has launched King Two, its second self-built heavy deck carrier that can transport components for offshore wind turbines of up to 25 MW, at its Panjin shipbuilding facility.

King Two; Photo source: Dajin Heavy Industry via LinkedIn

The company’s first vessel of this type, King One, was launched in October 2025 and has already completed its maiden voyage as it shipped monopiles for Ørsted’s 2.9 GW Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm from Dajin’s facility in China to the UK.

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The company will also soon launch the third vessel in its King series, which is expected to hit the water in May. Both King Two and the upcoming vessel will enter service within the year, Dajin said via social media.

According to earlier information shared by Dajin Heavy Industry, the three vessels are part of the first phase of Dajin’s fleet expansion, which will see a total of four heavy deck carriers launched, as the company plans to have a self-owned fleet consisting of 10-20 super large heavy deck transport vessels. 

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The King-series vessels are purpose-built for the offshore wind and offshore oil & gas sectors. They are capable of transporting monopiles, jackets, and floating foundations for 15 MW to 25 MW offshore wind turbines, as well as large offshore modules, according to Dajin.

The deck carriers are 240 metres long, 51 metres wide, with a deadweight of 40,000 tonnes and a deck area of 12,000 square metres. 

The Chinese company, which serves the European offshore wind market from offices in Germany and Poland, has been delivering monopile foundations for offshore wind farms across Europe for several years now. Dajin Heavy Industry says it plans to expand its service to become a global EPCI provider for the global offshore wind sector.

“As KING TWO and its following vessels enter service, Dajin will strengthen its one-stop service capability — including “manufacturing + transportation + marshaling + installation” — marking a key milestone in its transformation from an equipment manufacturer to a full EPCI provider”, the company said via social media on 20 April.

A few days ago, Dajin Heavy Industry signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Zhengli Marine Engineering to develop offshore wind installation vessels for the European market and explore retrofitting Zhengli Offshore’s existing wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) to meet European offshore wind installation requirements.

Dajin said the partnership supports its expansion into offshore wind installation and will enable the company to offer integrated services covering manufacturing, transportation, marshalling and installation.

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