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Taihan’s Recently Purchased CLV Ready for First Offshore Wind Assignment

Vessels
August 13, 2026, by Nadja Skopljak

South Korea’s Taihan Cable & Solution has held a safe operation ceremony for the cable-laying vessel (CLV) it recently purchased from DOF Group, ahead of full-scale deployment for offshore wind projects.

Source: Taihan Cable & Solution

Taihan reported in May that it had acquired the 2016-built Skandi Connector from DOF, representing the second offshore wind-dedicated CLV introduced in Korea. The vessel was delivered in early July.

The safe operation ceremony was held on 12 August at Orient Shipyard in Gamcheon Port, Busan.

Following the completion of preparations, the CLV is scheduled to be deployed to the Yeonggwang Nakwol offshore wind project this month to carry out burial operations for submarine cables.

Designed by Dutch shipbuilder Damen, Skandi Connector is a 10,000-tonne-class, 138.4-metre-long vessel. 

“The operation of the Skandi Connector will mark an important milestone in further strengthening Taihan’s installation competitiveness in the submarine cable market,” a Taihan official said. “Building on our enhanced turnkey execution capabilities, we will provide customers with differentiated, end-to-end submarine cable solutions and further accelerate our expansion in the global market.”

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