Dogger Bank wind turbine installation campaign underway
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20 Turbines Installed at Dogger Bank B Offshore Wind Farm

Wind Farm Update
June 9, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Twenty wind turbines have been installed at Dogger Bank B, the second phase of the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm in the UK, according to a recently issued operations notice.

The 1.2 GW Dogger Bank B will comprise 95 GE Haliade-X 13 MW wind turbines installed on monopile foundations.

The installation of foundations across all three phases was completed in November last year. In February 2026, Jan De Nul’s wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) Voltaire installed the final GE Haliade-X 13 MW wind turbine on the first phase, Dogger Bank A, and moved on to Dogger Bank B, where the first turbine was installed in March.

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According to earlier information about the project, the installation of Dogger Bank B wind turbines will continue until approximately the second quarter of 2027.

The 3.6 GW offshore wind farm, owned by the consortium of SSE Renewables, Equinor, and Vårgrønn, will comprise a total of 277 wind turbines: 190 Haliade-X 13 MW turbines at Dogger Bank A and B, and 87 Haliade-X 14 MW turbines at Dogger Bank C.

In May this year, GE Vernova switched the marshalling port for the Dogger Bank Wind Farm. For Dogger Bank A, and initially Dogger Bank B, GE Vernova used Able Seaton Port in Hartlepool. Following a recently signed agreement with Maraen, the wind turbine OEM will move the operations to Maraen Port of Nigg in Scotland.

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