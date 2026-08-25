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Ørsted Awards Baltica 2 Helicopter Medevac Contract

Contracts & Tenders
August 25, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Ørsted, on behalf of the joint venture with PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna, which is building the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 offshore wind farm in the Polish Baltic Sea, has selected Northern Helicopter for the provision of medevac services during the project’s construction.

The contract, valued at a little over EUR 2 million, has a starting date of 1 September this year and will run until 1 November 2027, with an option to be extended by one month for a maximum of five times, according to a contract award notice issued on an EU tender website.

Baltica 2 is located approximately 40 kilometres off the Polish coast near Ustka and will comprise 107 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW turbines.

Offshore construction is underway at the project site, with the foundation installation completed this month by the project contractor Van Oord.

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The wind farm’s 107 turbines will be installed by Cadeler and Fred. Olsen Windcarrier, and its four 375 MW offshore substations will be installed by Seaway7.

Once operational in 2027, the 1.5 GW offshore wind farm will meet the annual electricity demand of around 2.5 million households.

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