Back to overview

Steelwind Completes Baltica 2 Monopile Deliveries

Project Updates
August 5, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Steelwind Nordenham has completed the delivery of all monopiles under its contract for the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 offshore wind farm in the Polish Baltic Sea, with the final two foundations shipped from the company’s port facility.

Photo source: Steelwind Nordenham via LinkedIn

Under its scope, Steelwind manufactured and delivered 34 monopiles for the project, processing around 56,000 tonnes of steel. The largest foundations are approximately 102 metres long, measure up to 10.5 metres in diameter and weigh as much as 1,884 tonnes, according to the company.

The Baltica 2 offshore wind farm will comprise 111 monopile foundations, including 107 supporting Siemens Gamesa’s 14 MW wind turbines and four for the offshore substations. The remaining 77 monopiles are being delivered by EEW Special Pipe Constructions (EEW SPC), while the secondary steel is being supplied by the Baltic Industry Group (Grupa Przemysłowa Baltic) and Smulders

Offshore construction at the Polish project site is well underway. Following seabed preparation works, the installation of the first monopile was completed earlier this year.

Related Article

Van Oord is responsible for transporting and installing the monopile foundations, transition pieces and inter-array cables, while Jan De Nul is carrying out the installation of the export cable system.  

Developed jointly by Ørsted and PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE), the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 is scheduled to be commissioned in 2027.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News