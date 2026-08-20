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Three Ørsted Offshore Wind Farms Set for Full Commissioning in 2026

Project Updates
August 20, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Ørsted expects three of its offshore wind farms currently under construction to reach full commissioning in the second half of 2026, with Borkum Riffgrund 3 in Germany, Greater Changhua 2b and 4 in Taiwan, and Revolution Wind in the US all approaching completion.

Borkum Riffgrund 3; Photo source: Ørsted

The updates were provided by Ørsted as part of its first-half 2026 results.

In Germany, the 913 MW Borkum Riffgrund 3 is more than 99 per cent complete, with commissioning of the remaining turbines continuing. Ørsted expects the project to be fully commissioned in the third quarter.

Borkum Riffgrund 3, owned by Ørsted and Nuveen Infrastructure, comprises 83 Siemens Gamesa 11 MW turbines, with turbine installation completed at the beginning of 2026. The project fed first power into the German grid in December 2025, after its commissioning schedule was affected by delays to the DolWin5 grid connection.

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In Taiwan, Greater Changhua 2b and 4 is approximately 85 per cent complete and remains on track for full commissioning in the third quarter of this year. All turbines at Greater Changhua 4 have been commissioned, with the installation of the export cable for Greater Changhua 2b expected to be completed in the coming period.

The combined project has a capacity of 920 MW and comprises 66 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW turbines. All turbines were installed by January 2026, and all inter-array cables have since been installed and energised. The 42 turbines at Greater Changhua 4 are connected to Taiwan’s grid and generating electricity.  

The project produced first power in July 2025. Its commissioning was previously pushed to the third quarter of 2026 following damage to an export cable at Greater Changhua 2b.

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In the US, 704 MW Revolution Wind is more than 95 per cent complete, with 61 of its 65 turbines installed. Commissioning work is underway, and Ørsted expects the project to reach full commissioning in the second half of the year.

Revolution Wind began delivering electricity to the New England grid in March 2026. The project, being developed with Skyborn Renewables, comprises 65 Siemens Gamesa 11 MW turbines and will supply electricity to Connecticut and Rhode Island.  

Ørsted also provided an update on 924 MW Sunrise Wind, which is progressing towards turbine commissioning in the second half of 2026 but is not expected to enter full operation until the second half of 2027.

Twenty of the project’s 84 turbines had been installed by 30 June, with foundations installed at 77 positions. Overall project completion has reached 50 per cent, according to the company’s construction update.

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Ørsted’s two other major European projects under construction are progressing towards later commissioning dates.

In Poland, the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 is approximately 40 per cent complete. Foundation installation began in May and has reached 103 of the project’s 111 positions, which include 107 wind turbine foundations and four offshore substation foundations. Installation of the monopiles for the offshore substations is complete, while manufacturing of the four offshore substations is progressing.

The project, developed by Ørsted and PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna, is scheduled for commissioning in the second half of 2027.

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In the UK, the 2.9 GW Hornsea 3, owned by Ørsted and Apollo-managed funds, is approximately 30 per cent complete and remains on track for commissioning in the fourth quarter of 2027 or the first quarter of 2028.

Foundation and export cable installation are progressing offshore, while Ørsted continues to work with the grid operator on reinforcement works required for the project’s onshore grid connection, the company said.  

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