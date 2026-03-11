Dajin Final Batch Inch Cape Monopiles
Dajin Heavy Industry Plans to Go Public on Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Business & Finance
March 11, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Chinese manufacturer of offshore wind foundations, Dajin Heavy Industry, is promoting its initial public offering (IPO) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after submitting a listing application in September 2025.

“Being listed on one of the world’s leading stock exchanges will allow Dajin to access international funding markets to support the global offshore wind industry through a swifter and stronger platform”, said Xin (Peter) Li, Senior Vice President at Dajin Heavy Industry.

The company, headquartered in Beijing, is currently fully privately owned and has financed its expansion primarily through internal resources. In 2022, Dajin Heavy Industry completed a non-public offering of shares that raised around RMB 3.066 billion (approx. EUR 384 million). The company has also reinvested most of its profits and maintained access to debt markets, supported by its financial position, the company said via social media.

According to Dajin Heavy Industry, its self-funded growth strategy has enabled several expansion initiatives, including the construction of a new fabrication facility in Tangshan, the development of its own fleet of deck carriers for transporting offshore wind components, and investments in its own renewable energy projects in China, including four wind farms and one solar farm.

The company currently has a market capitalisation of around RMB 41.6 billion (approximately EUR 5.2 billion) and said the upcoming Hong Kong IPO would enable further investment in future projects supporting the offshore wind industry.

