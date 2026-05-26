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Jumbo Orders Two New Offshore Wind Heavy-Lift Vessels at Dajin Heavy Industry

Vessels
May 26, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Dajin Heavy Industry has signed a contract with Dutch heavy-lift shipping and offshore engineering company Jumbo Maritime for the construction of two high-end heavy-lift vessels (HLVs).

The vessels will be used for offshore wind heavy-lift operations and deepwater offshore construction work, according to Dajin.

The vessels will feature two 1,200-tonne cranes, with a combined lifting capacity of up to 2,400 tonnes during tandem operations. Designed as a new generation of “green and intelligent” heavy-lift vessels, the newbuilds will comply with DNV class requirements and clean-energy shipping standards, the shipbulider said on 24 May.

Delivery of the first HLV is expected in the third quarter of 2028.

The Chinese company said that the agreement supports its strategy of integrating equipment manufacturing, shipbuilding, and offshore engineering services to strengthen its position in the European offshore wind market. Dajin also added that the cooperation with Jumbo Maritime will extend beyond shipbuilding to include offshore wind installation activities and project execution in Europe.

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According to the company, the agreement with Jumbo follows the same strategic approach as its previously announced Tronds 43K semi-submersible barge project in Norway, under which Dajin aims to use in-house shipbuilding capabilities to support its offshore wind supply chain and engineering operations rather than focusing solely on vessel orders.

Once delivered, the Tronds 43K vessels are expected to support the submersion, transport, and offshore operations of Dajin’s floating wind foundations in Europe, the company said.

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