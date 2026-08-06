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Haizea Delivers Largest Monopiles Ever Built in Southern Europe for Hornsea 3

Foundations
August 6, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Haizea Wind Group has delivered what it says are the largest monopiles ever manufactured in Southern Europe for the Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm in the UK.

Haizea Wind Group

Produced at the company’s facility at the Port of Bilbao, the monopiles measure over 105 metres in length, have a diameter of 11 metres, and weigh more than 2,300 tonnes each.

According to Haizea, they are the largest structures ever manufactured in the Iberian Peninsula and rank among the largest monopiles produced in Europe. The company said it is currently the only manufacturer in Spain capable of producing monopiles of this size.

The load-out operations were carried out at the Port of Bilbao with logistics support from Grúas Aguado. Cadeler was responsible for the load-out and load-in operations, while Mammoet handled the transport of the monopiles within the port using self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs).

The XXL monopiles for Hornsea 3 are being supplied by Haizea and Dajin Heavy Industry, and installed by Cadeler’s vessel Wind Ally, which started the work at the offshore project site in May this year.

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Located around 120 kilometres off the coast of Norfolk in the UK North Sea, the 2.9 GW offshore wind farm will comprise 197 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbines with a capacity of 14 MW excluding power boost.

Hornsea 3, owned by Ørsted and Apollo-managed funds, which was recently joined by Mubadala Investment Company, is expected to be operational in 2027, when it will become the world’s largest single offshore wind farm, generating enough renewable electricity to power more than 3.3 million UK homes.

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