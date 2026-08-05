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Dajin Delivers Second King-Class Offshore Wind Transport Vessel

Vessels
August 5, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Dajin Heavy Industry has delivered King Two, the second vessel in its self-developed King series of heavy deck carriers purpose-built for the transport of offshore wind components.

Dajin Heavy Industry

According to the company, the delivery of the second heavy deck carrier marks the start of standardised serial production of the vessel type.

The 239.8-metre-long, 40,000 DWT King Two has a beam of 51 metres and a deck area of 12,000 square metres. It is designed to transport large offshore wind components, including monopiles, jacket foundations and floating wind foundations for 15 MW to 25 MW turbines, and has a range of 16,000 nautical miles.

King Two follows the delivery and commercial deployment of the first vessel in the series, King One, which has completed multiple transoceanic commercial voyages since its first cargo transport for Hornsea 3 that started in February.

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The company launched King Two at its Panjin shipbuilding facility a couple of months later.

Dajin plans to deliver the third vessel in the series, King Three, by the end of September, with all three vessels scheduled to enter operation in 2026.

The King series forms part of Dajin’s expansion into offshore wind logistics, with the company also developing the higher-capacity Emperor series of wide-deck heavy transport vessels. Through its owned fleet, Dajin aims to provide offshore wind component manufacturing and transportation services as part of an integrated supply chain model, the company says.

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