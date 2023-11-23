Chinese Fabricator Delivers Final Batch of Moray West XXL Monopiles

November 23, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Share this article







China’s Dajin Heavy Industry has delivered the final batch of eight XXL monopiles for the 882 MW Moray West offshore wind farm in Scotland.

Source: Dajin Heavy Industry via LinkedIn

In June 2022, Dajin Heavy Industry was contracted by the wind farm’s developer, Ocean Winds, to supply 48 XXL monopiles for the project. The units weigh about 2,000 tonnes and have a diameter of ten metres.

The first shipment of XXL monopiles, manufactured by the Dajin Penglai facility, arrived in Invergordon, Scotland, in July 2023.

The developer selected the Port of Cromarty Firth (POCF) as the location for marshalling all 62 monopiles for the 882 MW offshore wind project.

The other 14 units will be delivered by Spain’s Navantia Seanergies and Windar Renovables.

Offshore construction started last month with the installation of the first monopile at the project site located approximately 22.5 kilometres from the Caithness coastline.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

The Scottish offshore wind farm will feature 60 Siemens Gamesa 14.7 MW wind turbines and two offshore substations, all installed on monopile foundations.

The project is developed and majority-owned by Ocean Winds, with Lithuania’s Ignitis Group holding a minority share in the offshore wind farm.

Once fully completed, Moray West is expected to meet the power requirements of about 650,000 households in Scotland for the next 25 years.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: