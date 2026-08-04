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Dajin Starts Fabrication of Transition Pieces for 976 MW Gennaker Offshore Wind Farm

Manufacturing
August 4, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Dajin Heavy Industry has started fabrication of 63 transition pieces (TPs) for the 976.5 MW Gennaker offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea, following a first steel cutting ceremony held at the company’s Penglai manufacturing base in China on 30 July.

Dajin Heavy Industry

The transition pieces are being manufactured under an exclusive supply contract awarded by project developer Skyborn Renewables in November 2025.

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The TPs are custom-engineered for Siemens Gamesa’s 15.5 MW SG DD-236++ turbines, adapted to operating water depths ranging from 13 metres to 20 metres, according to the company.

Dajin said the transition pieces are being fabricated using S355ML+Z35 high-strength offshore steel and in accordance with offshore fabrication standards, including EN 1090, DNV-OS-C401 and NORSOK M-101.

The company plans to deliver all Gennaker TPs to European ports by 2027.

The monopiles for the Gennaker offshore wind farm will be manufactured by EEW Special Pipe Construction (EEW SPC)

Offshore installation is scheduled to start in 2027, according to Seaway7, which was awarded the contract for the transportation and installation (T&I) of the 63 monopiles and TPs at the beginning of this year.

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Located in the German Baltic Sea, the 976.5 MW Gennaker offshore wind farm is expected to generate around 3.9 TWh of electricity annually once operational in 2028.

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