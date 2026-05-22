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Dajin Working on DNV-Certified Offshore Wind Jacket Prototype Built to European Standards

Foundations
May 22, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Dajin Heavy Industry has started work on what the company describes as China’s first DNV-certified three-legged offshore wind jacket designed to European standards for the North Sea market.

Dajin Heavy Industry

The Chinese manufacturer has supplied monopile foundations and other offshore wind components for several European projects, including developments in Germany, Denmark, Poland and the UK.  

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This month, the company launched the production of a mock-up jacket, developed for 15 MW offshore wind turbines, at its Tangshan facility, which entered operation in late 2025.

The structure is being built using DNV NV F36 steel grade with impact resistance down to minus 60 degrees Celsius and will be manufactured in accordance with standards including DNV-ST-0126, DNV-OS-B101, DNV-OS-C401 and NORSOK M501 (2022).

Dajin said final assembly and acceptance are scheduled for completion in 2026.

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