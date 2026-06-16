Back to overview

Abu Dhabi Ports, Dajin Heavy Industry Ink Offshore Wind MoU

Ports & Logistics
June 16, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Abu Dhabi Ports (AD Ports) Group and China’s Dajin Heavy Industry have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore cooperation in offshore wind supply chain development, maritime logistics, port infrastructure, and strategic vessel investments.

Photo courtesy of AD Ports

Under the agreement, the two companies will assess opportunities related to transportation of offshore wind components, development of pre-assembly hubs, fabrication and assembly activities, logistics solutions for offshore energy infrastructure, and participation in selected offshore wind tenders and industrial projects.

The MoU aims to combine AD Ports Group’s maritime and logistics capabilities with Dajin Heavy’s offshore wind manufacturing expertise to support growth in offshore wind and energy infrastructure markets in Europe and other regions, the UAE-based port operator said on 16 June.

The agreement with Dajin Heavy Industry follows several offshore wind-related announcements from AD Ports Group over the past year, including partnerships with Masdar, Siemens Energy and Green Parrot.

The company also recently acquired Spain’s Balenciaga shipyard, which specialises in building offshore wind vessels.

Related Article

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News