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Optimizing Offshore Activity: Modernizing Plate Rolling for Heavy Fabrications

Industry
August 13, 2026, posted by Adnan Durakovic

The offshore sector faces unprecedented demands for scale, volume, and structural integrity. As monopiles, transition pieces, and jacket foundations grow larger (requiring steel plates exceeding 100 mm (3.93 in) in thickness and up to 4.5 m (14.76 ft) in width) fabrication yards must resolve bottlenecks in early-stage manufacturing.

Davi Plate Roll at IDESA. Source: Davi

At IDESA’s facility in Avilés, Spain, manual adjustments, material springback, and cycle times tyipical of the rolling phase impacted downstream fitting and welding. To overcome these constraints, IDESA integrated Davi’s MCB 4-roll plate rolling machine into its production line.

Addressing Bottlenecks in Offshore Fabrication

Heavy offshore fabrication requires geometric tolerances to ensure alignment during longseam and circumferential welding. Deviations in plate curvature result in costly corrective rework and plant downtime.

Implementing the Davi MCB system targeted several areas:

· Cycle time reduction: precise roll positioning minimized non-value-added handling time per rolled plate, clearing upstream material flow.

· Tolerance control: Davi’s digital architecture and roll sequencing compensated for material variability and elastic springback, preventing out-of-roundness.

· Process integration: the plate roll aligned with upstream plate preparation (cutting and beveling) and downstream welding stations, supporting continuous production for large-scale series.

· Operator reliance: control systems reduced trial-and-error adjustments, helping maintain tolerances regardless of operator experience.

Engineering Foundations: The MCB 4-Roll System Architecture

Davi’s MCB technology addresses heavy plate deformation through specific mechanical and digital innovations:

· Planetary Guides Technology: Unlike linear guides, Davi’s side rolls move on a pivoting mechanism. This geometry acts as a force multiplier, reducing top-roll deflection and applying maximum force close to the clamping point.

· Patented Servo-Tronic Parallelism: Dual independent hydraulic circuits deliver identical oil pressure and mass flow to both ends of the rolls, backed by mechanical and hydraulic synchronization that functions even if electronic feedback is interrupted.

· Compact Frame and Short Flat Ends: High-rigidity intra-frame construction withstands high structural stresses during pre-bending, yielding the shortest possible flat ends on heavy plates and minimizing material waste.

· Pendular Gearboxes: Motorized top and bottom rolls feature a swingable pendular gear arrangement, allowing stress-free roll tilting up to 100 mm per 3 m (3.93 in per 9.84 ft) of roll length for cone and monopile taper forming.

Measurable Gains for Next-Generation Projects

The integration enabled IDESA to increase throughput, reduce rework, and meet the tolerance criteria required for heavy offshore foundations and pressure vessels. As offshore commitments shift toward deeper waters and larger turbines, advanced plate rolling systems provide the structural precision and volume capacity necessary for modern yards.

Watch the video case study at https://www.davi.com/en/resources/videos/case-study-idesa

Note: The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the opinions of offshoreWIND.biz.

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