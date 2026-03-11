Back to overview

Davi Rolling Technology Powers Sif Group’s Manufacturing Ramp-Up at Maasvlakte II

Equipment
March 11, 2026, posted by Admir Cavalic

As Sif Group announces the successful ramp-up of its Maasvlakte II facility in Rotterdam, reaching a target output of four monopiles per week, the role of manufacturing equipment has taken center stage. Key to this production milestone is the integration of four Davi heavy-duty plate rolls, engineered to handle the massive dimensions of next-generation offshore wind foundations.

Source: Davi

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands – Sif Group recently confirmed a significant leap in its manufacturing capabilities, affirming that its expanded facility at Maasvlakte II has reached a benchmark capacity of 4 monopiles per week. This achievement follows a period of intense equipment upgrades and process stabilization designed to meet the growing demand for 2,500-tonne monopiles.

At the heart of this production line is a fleet of four heavy-duty plate rolls supplied by Davi, the world’s leading manufacturer of heavy-duty rolling machines. The package provided to Sif includes two MCB (4-roll) and two MAV (3-roll variable axis) machines, each custom-equipped with specialized accessories essential for the demanding offshore wind environment.

Engineering for Mega-Monopiles

The transition to “mega-monopiles” requires equipment capable of handling extreme plate thicknesses and diameters while maintaining the rigorous tolerance required for offshore structural integrity.

Known for their high productivity and ease of automation, the MCB machines at Sif allow for a continuous, high-speed rolling process, reducing the time required to form the main sections of the monopiles.

MAV machines provide the versatility needed for the thickest plates. By adjusting the geometry of the rolls, the MAV maximizes the rolling force and minimizes the “flat end,” a critical factor when dealing with the heavy-gauge steel typical of Sif’s 2,500-tonne reference units.

Enabling the Four-Monopiles-Per-Week Milestone

Sif’s success in hitting the target of four monopiles per week in December 2025 is helped by the synergy between Dutch engineering and Italian manufacturing technology. By investing in Davi’s rolling solutions, Sif has ensured that its primary forming stage can keep pace with the assembly and welding processes.

Our partnership with Sif Group confirms our leading role in the offshore wind energy transition,” said Stefano Santoni (Wind Energy Division Director) from Davi. “Supplying four of our heavy-duty machines to one of the world’s most sophisticated monopile factories demonstrates that Davi technology provides the reliability and throughput necessary for the industry to reach its targets.

A Future-Proof Production Line

Equipped with Davi’s heavy-duty rolling power, Sif is now positioned to handle the XXL foundations required for the next generation of 15MW+ wind turbines. As industry moves toward even larger structures, the scalability and precision of the MCB and MAV plate rolls ensure that Sif’s production line remains at the cutting edge of global offshore wind manufacturing.

About Davi

Davi is the world’s leading manufacturer of plate and angle rolls, high-productivity lines, and customized rolling solutions. With a dedicated focus on the energy sector, Davi has become the gold standard for offshore wind manufacturers worldwide, providing the technology that shapes the foundations of the future of green energy.

About Sif Group

Sif is a leading manufacturer of large steel tubulars, which are used as foundation components for the offshore wind and oil & gas industries. The company’s state-of-the-art facility in Rotterdam is one of the largest and most advanced monopile production sites in the world.

Note: The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the opinions of offshoreWIND.biz.

