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Clarksons Wins Port & Agency Services Contract for OranjeWind Offshore Wind Farm

Ports & Logistics
July 14, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

OranjeWind, the joint venture between RWE and TotalEnergies, has signed a Port & Agency Services agreement with Clarkson Port Services BV for the construction and commissioning phase of its OranjeWind offshore wind farm in the Netherlands.

Source: Clarksons

Various port locations are involved during this phase, where the monopile and secondary steel structure loadouts will take place from Rotterdam, and turbine loadouts from Eemshaven.

Port of Den Helder will be the marshalling port for the bi-weekly port calls of the SOV and the CTV port calls.

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Under the agreement, Clarksons will be responsible for port calls in Den Helder, Rotterdam, and Eemshaven.

Clarksons will ensure that shipment of OranjeWinds’s goods, material, equipment, personnel, and others can be conducted in time by providing agency services at various project sites, as required by the latest applicable regulation and legislation.

The 795 MW OranjeWind offshore wind farm will be located 53 kilometre west of IJmuiden, in the Economic Exclusion Zone (EEZ) of the Netherlands in the North Sea and will consist of 53 Vestas V236-15 MW turbines, mounted on TP-less monopiles, when installation is fully completed.

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 The foundations and wind turbines will be installed by Jan De Nul using its heavy lift vessel Les Alizés and jack-up installation vessel Voltaire, while the inter-array cable installation will be performed by DEME.

OranjeWind is expected to be fully commissioned in early 2028.

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