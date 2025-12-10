Back to overview

Davi Completes FAT for Titan Wind Energy’s Four Heavy-Duty Plate Rolls, First Delivery Imminent

December 10, 2025, posted by supportnav

Davi has reached another milestone in the project it’s carrying on with Titan Wind Energy, completing the Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) for four heavy-duty plate rolls designed for offshore wind tower and monopile manufacturing. The FAT took place in Week 46 at Davi’s headquarters in Cesena, Italy, where a delegation from Titan Wind Energy visited the facility to validate machine performance and readiness.

Source: Davi

The four machines, engineered specifically for Titan Wind’s upcoming offshore production expansions, represent one of the most significant equipment packages ever supplied by Davi to a single wind-sector customer. The newly completed equipment includes both MCB and MAV series plate rolls customized for ultra-thick, high-strength steel plates required in next-generation offshore foundations.

Today, with the FAT successfully concluded, the project enters its next phase.

The first MCB plate roll is scheduled to ship within the next few weeks, followed by phased deliveries of the remaining machines. Installation and commissioning at Titan Wind Energy’s facility are planned to begin in mid-2026, in line with the manufacturing roadmap for large-scale offshore components.

Source: Davi

A Successful FAT and a Step Toward Future Offshore Capacity

Robert Zieske, Head of Production at Titan Wind Energy, underlined the importance of the achievement: ”The successful completion of the FAT marks an important step in expanding Titan Wind Energy’s global offshore manufacturing capabilities. The performance, precision, and robustness of the Davi plate rolls fully met our expectations. We look forward to integrating these machines into our production lines and accelerating our offshore ambitions.”

Stefano Santoni, Director of the Wind Energy & Heavy-Duty Division at Davi, highlighted the strategic importance of the collaboration: ”Working with Titan Wind Energy on this project has been both an honor and a demonstration of Davi’s ability to supporting the world’s leading renewable-energy manufacturers. These machines are the highest level of engineering we offer, specifically tailored to meet Titan Wind’s technical challenges and production goals for the offshore wind market.”

Source: Davi

Strengthening the Offshore Wind Supply Chain

As offshore wind foundations continue to increase in size and complexity, advanced plate-rolling technology has become essential to meeting global demand. The four Davi plate rolls designed for Titan Wind Energy are designed to support:

· Extra-wide and extra-thick plate rolling

· High-strength steels used in offshore monopiles and towers

· Automated precision for repeatability and operational efficiency

· Production scalability for future challenges

This project further reinforces Davi’s position as a trusted supplier to the world’s largest offshore wind fabricators.

