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Inside the High-Productivity Rolling Technologies Driving the Offshore Wind Evolution

Supply Chain
July 14, 2026, posted by Adnan Durakovic

The offshore wind sector is now standardizing around 15 MW+ mega-turbines, requiring monopile foundations with diameters stretching up to 15 meters (approx. 49 feet) and steel plate thicknesses exceeding 150 mm to 170 mm (approx. 6″ to 6.7″).

Source: Davi

For fabricators, the core challenge is clear: how to roll plates of this scale with flawless geometric tolerance, minimized flat ends, and optimal cycle times, mitigating the risk of material waste and operational downtime.

The Challenge: Overcoming Edge Deflections and Rolling Cones on a Mega-Scale

At heavy thicknesses, structural steel exhibits spring-back and resistance to bending. Standard rolling machines struggle to minimize the flat ends at the plate edges, which often necessitates costly and time-consuming post-rolling trim and re-work.

Furthermore, fabricating the tapered, conical sections for onshore and offshore wind towers requires precise, asymmetrical force distribution. Traditional cone rolling methods rely on the manual experience of operators, resulting in long cycle times, high risks of plate slippage, and inconsistent geometric accuracy.

The Davi Solution: 3-Roll Variable Axis and Automated 4-Roll Systems

Davi addresses these challenges by supplying automated, customized turnkey lines engineered for towers and heavy foundations (Monopiles, Transition Pieces, Jackets, and Floating structures).

1. Davi MAV: 3-Roll Variable Axis Technology

For the extreme wall thicknesses of heavy monopiles and transition pieces, the Davi MAV series acts with the high-tonnage pressing capability of a press-brake combined with the flexibility of a plate roll.

· Individually Tilting Rolls: All three rolls can tilt up to 100 mm per 3 meters (approx. 4″ per 10 feet) of roll length. This allows the machine to achieve geometric precision on heavy cones via the Progressive Bumping Mode.

· All-Rolls-Drive with Flat Gearboxes: The side and top rolls are fully motorized and synchronized. Davi’s exclusive flat gearboxes allow the side rolls to travel close to the top roll (minimum gauge), letting the machine pinch the plate at the ideal tangent point to achieve the shortest possible flat end.

· Hydraulic and Mechanical Symmetry: To prevent asymmetrical frame deformation under extreme bending loads, Davi high-capacity MAV machines utilize a “push-push” (under 3,000-ton capacity) or “pull-pull” (above 3,000-ton capacity) configuration, ensuring even load distribution and adherence to structural tolerances.

2. Turnkey Integration and Material Handling

A rolling machine is only as fast as its handling system. Davi integrates heavy-duty feeding systems to ensure manufacturing continuity:

· Adaptive and Extended Feeding Systems: Configured with continuous plate rotation manipulators to manage oversized, conical, and heavy plates safely without depending on overhead factory cranes.

· High-Accuracy Re-Rolling: Crucial for fixed-bottom foundations, MAV machines allow for post-welding calibration to restore circularity and satisfy the structural tolerances required for offshore marine environments.

Speed, Safety, and Immediate ROI

Integrating Davi automated rolling lines translates into improved bottom-line performance for wind energy manufacturers:

· Minimized Handling and 24/7 Operations: High Productivity and Smart Lines cut the time required to position plates, aligning with the fast-paced delivery schedules of offshore projects.

· Precision with “iRoll eXtreme” and “iCone”: Davi’s control system provides a live 3D interface and AI-assisted programming. Combined with iCone software, the system automatically manages pushers and hydro-guides in real time during conical rolling.

· Operator Safety and Labor Optimization: Our laser measuring system continuously tracks the radius from a safe distance, allowing a single operator to manage the entire heavy rolling sequence without manual templates.

The Global Wind Benchmark

Davi stands as the global leader in the wind energy rolling sector. With over 300 automated lines operating worldwide and a market share of approximately 70% in the wind sector, Davi is the trusted partner for the world’s premier wind manufacturers. All machines are engineered, built, and tested in Italy, backed by financially stable operations and long-term, multi-decade lifecycle support.

Note: The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the opinions of offshoreWIND.biz.

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